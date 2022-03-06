LAS VEGAS (KSEE) – The season is over for the Fresno State women’s basketball team after the Bulldogs could not hold onto a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter on Sunday in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.

The No. 8 Bulldogs lost to No. 9 Utah State, 80-75.

“It’s just trying to jell and figure out what works for us. And, as you can see, a lot of our games have been pretty close,” said Fresno State senior forward Imani Lacy. “So we’re right there, we just have to take one more step to get to where we really want to be. And I think that’s what we’re gonna be working on in the offseason.”

Fresno State junior guard Haley Cavinder, the team’s leading scorer this season, was held to just two points in the first half of Sunday’s game. But she came on strong in the second half, scoring 19 points to finish the game with a team-high 21.

Earlier on Sunday, Cavinder was named all-Mountain West for the third year in a row after leading the conference in both scoring and rebounding this season.

“Probably that last three minutes we had a scenario of unfortunate events which just turned into more unfortunate events,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White, who was referencing a technical foul and a player stepping out of bounds while attempting a three-point shot. “And, you know, I thought we could have shot our free throws a little better. I mean, Utah State 22-for-22. They just refused to lose.”

Yes, Utah State players were a perfect 22-for-22 at the free throw line.

Fresno State entered the Mountain West Tournament with an overall record of 11-17. The Bulldogs were coming off a loss against this same Utah State team four days ago, losing in overtime in Logan, Utah.

Adryana Quezada scored 26 points to lead all scorers on Sunday. Utah State now advances to the quarterfinals on Monday where the Aggies will face No. 1 UNLV.