Fresno State women’s basketball team beats Stanislaus State; Hanna Cavinder honored for joining 1,000-point club

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – After beginning the season with two road games at Utah Valley and at BYU, the Fresno State women’s basketball team returned home on Wednesday night to host Stanislaus State.

The Bulldogs beat the Warriors in their home opener, 88-71.

Haley and Hanna Cavinder each scored 21 points, tying for the team high, and Yanina Todorova added 16 points. The Bulldogs (2-1) bounced back from a double-digit loss to BYU on Saturday in Provo.

“BYU did a good job. I thought they pressured our shooters and some of our on-ball stuff,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White. “And Stanislaus did a little bit of the same thing. I think we just had to work through that a little bit, work through what that looks like and what opportunities we would have after that.”

The game against the Warriors was close in the first half, with the Bulldogs clinging to a four-point lead at halftime. They then scored 33 points in the third quarter to build up a comfortable lead.

“I just think that we had a focus on our defense,” said Haley Cavinder. “The first half was a little here and there, but I think that the bounce back after a loss like that is something that we have to do as a team. And I think we did that in the second half.”

After the game, Hanna Cavinder was presented with a commemorative basketball for joining the Bulldogs’ 1,000-point club over the weekend. Cavinder is the 27th player in program history in that club, and the second Cavinder! Her sister, Haley, scored her 1,000th career point late last season.

“Coming in, that was one of my goals,” smiled Hanna Cavinder. “So just being able to accomplish that here, with Haley, obviously, is something super special to me.”