FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State women’s basketball team evened its season record at 5-5 on Thursday night with a 68-63 win over Northern Arizona.

The Bulldogs were led by Nevada transfer Amaya West, who scored a game-high 23 points. Senior forward Amiee Book added 18 points, seven rebounds and six steals.

“We really wanted to come out and be ready. We had a great week of practice,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White. “Our kids are not always perfect, but they just grinded it out.”

Fresno State had lost three games in a row before beating Northern Arizona. The Bulldogs’ next game is against UC Irvine on Sunday afternoon at 2pm at the Save Mart Center.