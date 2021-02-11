Fresno State women’s basketball team beats Air Force, extends winning streak to four

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State women’s basketball team began a two-game series against Air Force on Wednesday night. Is it considered a rivalry when one team is 15-1 against the other?

Make that 16-1.

Led by 24 points from sophomore guard Hanna Cavinder, Fresno State beat Air Force, 76-58. The Bulldogs avenged their only loss (ever) to the Falcons, last season when they were on a 14-game winning streak.

“Despite their record every year, we know they come in and give everyone a run for their money,” said senior guard Aly Gamez, who scored 14 points in Wednesday’s win. “They fight to the very end. We can’t just look at their record and be like, ‘oh, we’re better than them.’ Because we know their style of play.”

“I think it’s hard for us right now, we’re contending for a championship and we really have to win out to have that happen,” said Fresno State head coach Jaime White. “So we’re really competing against ourselves at this point.”

Fresno State (12-6, 10-3 MW) and Air Force (4-12, 2-9 MW) will meet again on Thursday night.