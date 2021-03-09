Fresno State women’s basketball team back in the MW Tournament championship game

LAS VEGAS (KSEE/KGPE) – From 2008-2014, the Fresno State women’s basketball team went to seven consecutive NCAA tournaments. Seven years later, the Bulldogs are on the verge of going back to the NCAA Tournament.

They are one win away.

“I’m really excited. Ever since the game last year we knew that our goal was to get here,” said senior forward Maddi Utti. “And so, it’s finally come, and we’re all ready.”

Fresno State, the No. 4 seed in the women’s Mountain West Tournament, is returning to the tournament championship game for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs upset the No. 1 seed, New Mexico, in the semifinals on Tuesday in Las Vegas, 77-72. Utti recorded a double-double (17 pts, 12 rebs), and Haley Cavinder scored a team-high 22 points.

In just her 57th game, Cavinder reached 1,000 points in her Fresno State career. She is the fastest player in program history to reach that milestone.

“It’s always funny, when kids get close to 1,000 they get thinking about it a little bit,” smiled Fresno State head coach Jaime White. “So I’m really excited for her and proud of her. She puts in a lot of work, she’s in the gym every day of the week. She’s a basketball junkie, she’s watching every game. She’s gotta now set her goals way high. Not just (Mountain West) Player of the Year, not just 1,000 points, but now her goals have got to get way up here. And I think the next goal is to get to the NCAAs, so that will be a fun one.”

The team that is standing in Fresno State’s way of an NCAA Tournament appearance is Wyoming. The Cowgirls, the No. 7 seed in the Mountain West Tournament, beat No. 6 Boise State in the other semifinal game on Tuesday night, 53-38.

Fresno State and Wyoming split the two games they played during the regular season. Their third matchup, which will decide the Mountain West Tournament championship, will tip off on Wednesday night at 8pm.