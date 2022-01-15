Fresno State women’s basketball takes down San Jose State

The Fresno State women’s basketball team secured a 87-74 victory over Mountain West foe San Jose State on Saturday.

With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 3-1 in conference play and 7-8 overall. Hanna Cavinder led all scorers with 24 points and four rebounds. Haley Cavinder recorded a triple-double tallying 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.

San Jose State remains winless in Mountain West play and falls to 3-12 overall.

The Dogs return to action on Wednesday at Air Force. Opening tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.