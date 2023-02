FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State women’s basketball team suffered its tenth straight loss on Saturday. Colorado State beat Fresno State 61-54. With the loss, the ‘Dogs fall to (8-19, 1-13 MW)

The Bulldogs return to action on Thursday on the road at Utah State. Fresno State is winless when playing on the road at 0-10.