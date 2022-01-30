Fresno State women’s basketball defeats Utah State

Fresno State secured a 71-57 victory over Utah State on Saturday afternoon at the Save Mart Center.

The Bulldogs scored 44 points in the second half to snap a three-game losing skid and secure their fourth Mountain West win.

Four different Bulldogs scored in double figures. Hanna Cavinder led the team with 23 points, followed by Haley Cavinder with 19. Wytalla Motta recorded 15 points and Aimee Book tallied 10.

Fresno State returns to action on Wednesday on the road at Boise State. Opening tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PST.

