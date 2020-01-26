Fresno State women beat Boise State by coming back from a huge deficit again

How does the Fresno State women’s basketball team keep doing this?

The Bulldogs are obviously a good team; you don’t get to 9-0 in conference play by accident.

Is luck involved? Divine intervention?

On Saturday afternoon in Boise, Idaho, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing by double digits late in the game. And, yet, somehow they won the game.

Again.

The Broncos had won 18 straight home conference games, not to mention they had a seven-game winning streak against the Bulldogs, a team they led by as many as 17 points in the first half and by ten points with less than nine minutes left.

Haley Cavinder led the comeback. The freshman scored 20 of her 25 points in the second half. And Fresno State would go on to win, 85-80.

The Bulldogs (16-4, 9-0 MW) win for the third time this month after trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter. They beat New Mexico after being down by 16 points with 9:03 left in the game. They also won at San Jose State after trailing by 12 points with 8:30 left in the game.

