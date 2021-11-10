Fresno State wins season opener by 20 pts over in-town rival Fresno Pacific

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno Pacific men’s basketball team had a special season one year ago, making it to the NCAA Division II Tournament for the first time in program history. Along the way, the Sunbirds played Fresno State.

They lost.

They also lost the rematch on Tuesday night.

Despite playing without Deon Stroud, Junior Ballard and newcomer Jemarl Baker, Fresno State (1-0) began the game on a 19-2 run and never looked back, winning, 74-54. Orlando Robinson led all scorers with 16 points. Jordan Campbell added 14 points, some of which came on a couple of crowd-pleasing dunks in the second half.

“Yeah, I would just say it’s a big momentum swing, you know?” said Anthony Holland, who contributed 12 points in the win on Tuesday night. “(Campbell’s) real athletic and we pretty much see it every day, so it’s kind of getting used to it. But still, when you see it in the game, it’s kind of crazy.”

Fresno State had four players score in double figures: Robinson, Campbell, Holland and Leo Colimerio, who had ten points. The Bulldogs led the Sunbirds by 22 points at halftime.

“We’re not where we wanna be, we talk about the standard that we wanna live up to,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “But we’re not gonna get there overnight, we’re gonna have to keep building towards that standard. And the guys are getting better.”

Fresno State’s next game is on Friday against LIU Brooklyn. Baker (knee) might be available for that game, while Stroud and Ballard should return for the Bulldogs in a couple of weeks.