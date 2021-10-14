Fresno State will face a valley native for the fifth time in seven games this season

Steve Stephens – Oregon

Chris Coleman – Cal Poly

Kazmeir Allen – UCLA

Charles Williams – UNLV

Four valley guys starting for four different Fresno State opponents this season.

This weekend, the Bulldogs will see a fifth: Sean Chambers – Wyoming

Chambers is a junior quarterback from Kerman. He has missed a lot of time in his collegiate career due to injury, but not this season. This season, he has played in all five of Wyoming’s games and he has the Cowboys at 4-1.

They are averaging more than 30 points per game.

“We want to put them in scenarios, or put us in scenarios, where we can be great being able to stop the run and defend it,” said Fresno State defensive coordinator William Inge. “And force him to have to make some plays with his feet and/or his arm, which, obviously he is doing a better job at as well.”

Through five games this season, Sean Chambers has passed for 893 yards. He has six touchdown passes and three interceptions. On the ground, he has 122 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

He was recently nominated for the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award.