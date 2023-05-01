FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Just after 5pm PT on Monday, the Fresno State water polo team learned that it will be facing USC in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Bulldogs earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament after winning the Golden Coast Conference Tournament over the weekend. Fresno State will be making its third straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

“And, obviously, COVID year aside, this is our fifth year as a program and we’ve already been to the tournament three times,” said head coach Natalie Benson. “And so I think that’s huge, it’s really cool to see what we’ve done in such a short period of time. And to see Fresno State up in that bracket is always fun, regardless of it you knew it was happening or not. It’s always nice to see our name up there.”

The 2023 NCAA Tournament is being held in Stockton next weekend.

The Bulldogs faced USC in last year’s NCAA Tournament, losing to the Trojans in the quarterfinals.