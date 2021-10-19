Fresno State vs Nevada preview: Tory Horton had a breakout game last season

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The Fresno State-Nevada rivalry continues this Saturday with the two teams meeting for the 53rd time. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series, though the Wolf Pack has won the last two games.

Last season, Tory Horton was the main reason why.

Horton, a wide receiver, is from Fresno (Washington Union HS) and he was a freshman last season when he scored three touchdowns against the Bulldogs. He also 148 receiving yards in the game on five catches.

“I know he’s excited, obviously (for Saturday),” said Nevada head football coach Jay Norvell. “Whenever you get a chance to go home and play it’s exciting. But, you know, the game’s gonna be on the field. And he does a great job of really focusing on his job and what he needs to do to play well. And, you know, he’s definitely dialed in and focused to play his best this week.”

Tory Horton was a three-sport standout in high school. He played baseball and basketball in addition to football. He is a younger brother of Tyler Horton, who played college football at Boise State.

“The one thing that you see is when you’re fast, you can see that on film,” said Fresno State defensive coordinator William Inge. “He definitely has some speed and he did have some motivation. What we did, we tried to take away some things from other players last year. And he really showed up and did a good job.

“I got a lot of respect for his play.”