Fresno State vs Cal Poly: a rivalry continued

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On Saturday night, the Fresno State football team will take the field against Cal Poly. The Mustangs are not Oregon, and they are also not UCLA (whom the Bulldogs will play next weekend).

But Fresno State wants to win this one.

Also, the Bulldogs are eager to get back on the field after the way the Oregon game ended.

But there is nothing Fresno State can do about that now, except turn the page. Waiting on that next page is Cal Poly, a team Fresno State has played 44 times dating back to 1922.

“Coming in 2017 and 2018 and being with Coach Tedford and all the rivalries that had taken place, I was educated very well. This isn’t one that I got the scoop on,” laughed Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer. “But obviously, as you’ve said, I’ve seen the series and where it’s at. And obviously, like you said, it’s in state. Every game is important because we want to be great and do well in all of them.”

Fresno State leads the all-time series against Cal Poly, 32-10-2. The last time these teams played was in 2013, with the Bulldogs winning their seventh straight game against the Mustangs.