Fresno State vs Air Force: Mountain West Tournament preview?

Fresno State plays Air Force on Wednesday. The women are on the road, the men are at home. And the men’s game could be a preview of the Bulldogs’ first-round game in the Mountain West Tournament in two weeks.

If the season ended today, Fresno State would be the 8-seed and play the 9-seed: Air Force.

The Bulldogs already beat the Falcons this season, so they could beat them again on Wednesday and potentially again in Las Vegas on March 4th.

But then they would have to face undefeated San Diego State in the quarterfinals. The Aztecs have already clinched the No. 1 seed.