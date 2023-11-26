FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State volleyball team is heading to Stanford for the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs, winners of the 2023 Mountain West Volleyball Championship, learned their destination (and opponent) on Sunday afternoon during the NCAA Selection Show.

“When we came in in January, they were hungry to get better and work hard and train,” said Fresno State first-year coach Leisa Rosen. “And then when we added the freshman class into that and we started practice up in August, it’s been nothing but going hard, learning how to win. I think that was the biggest thing is they needed to learn how to win. And we’re doing that right now.”

Fresno State (19-13) beat Colorado State in five sets on Friday in the championship game of the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas to secure the school’s fifth NCAA Tournament appearance, first since 2002.

“I think being aggressive. And, also, having this mindset of, ‘why not us?'” said Dionii Fraga, the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and a Sanger native. “Why not us, and just being aggressive from the start and not being satisfied or anything.”

Stanford (26-3) is one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. Friday’s match is scheduled for 7pm.