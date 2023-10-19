FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – All rise for Aaron Judge. And for Mike Batesole.

On Sunday, November 19th, the Fresno State baseball team will officially retire the jerseys of the 2022 American League MVP along with his former coach, Mike Batesole.

“It is an incredible and humbling honor having my number retired at Fresno State,” said Aaron Judge in a news release sent out by the university on Thursday. “I’m excited to come back and enjoy the moment with so many coaches, teammates and alumni that made this possible.”

Aaron Judge, the current captain of the New York Yankees, was a Bulldog for three seasons (2011-2013). Wearing No. 29, he hit .345 with 18 home runs and 109 RBI.

Mike Batesole was the Bulldogs’ head baseball coach for 20 seasons. A two-time national coach of the year, he led Fresno State to the 2008 national championship. He retired after the 2022 season.

“It’s heartwarming to think of the sacrifices made by so many to get #44 honored in this way,” said Mike Batesole in the same news release. “Family, community, administration, alumni, boosters, coaches, and players – a piece of every one of them is going up there.”

Aaron Judge and Mike Batesole will be the 12th and 13th individuals to have their numbers retired by the Fresno State baseball team. Batesole will be the third coach to receive the honor, joining Pete Beiden and Bob Bennett.