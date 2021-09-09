Fresno State to honor America’s fallen heroes during football game on September 11th

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – On Saturday night, the Fresno State football team will take the field against Cal Poly. The date of that game is September 11th.

September 11th, 2001, exactly 20 years to the day that our country was attacked by terrorists.

It is a day we will never forget. And Fresno State head football coach Kalen DeBoer is making sure his players never forget it, either.

“We showed the guys a video of what happened on September 11th a year ago,” said DeBoer. “And I know it wasn’t the 20th anniversary, but we were just, in our program, trying to show the guys what happened on that date. I actually found that video, and it’s one that I might show again because we have a lot of new faces on our team. We all remember where we were at at that time. Certainly a time in our history where it will never be forgotten.”

Saturday night is ‘Heroes Night’ at Bulldog Stadium. A few things Fresno State has planned for the game against Cal Poly include wearing special uniforms to show off the red, white and blue, several in-game recognitions of heroes, as well as leaving open the entire first row of Section 25.

Kickoff against Cal Poly is at 7pm.