Fresno State to face a Top 25 opponent this week: San Diego State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State men’s basketball team is feeling good after two wins at Air Force last week. The question now is, can the Bulldogs get two wins over a Top 25 team?

Their next opponent is San Diego State, and the Aztecs are ranked: No. 25 in the latest Associated Press poll, released on Monday.

San Diego State (15-4, 9-3 MW) is coming off of two blowout wins over San Jose State. The Aztecs are actually on a six-game winning streak, and all six of those wins have been blowouts.

Monday is the first time they have been ranked since December.

“I don’t know if that matters too much to the guys, but it doesn’t matter too much to me,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson. “I’m happy for having a team in our conference that’s ranked. I’m not happy that it’s not us. Wish we were better, and wish it was us. But it doesn’t change our excitement or our game plan to play them.”

The last time Fresno State beat a Top 25 team was on January 3rd, 2015. Ironically, the opponent was San Diego State and the Aztecs were ranked No. 25. Marvelle Harris scored a game-high 25 points that day.

Fresno State (9-7, 7-7 MW) will host San Diego State on Thursday at 7pm and on Saturday at 4:30 pm.

“I want to beat them regardless of what their ranking is,” said sophomore forward Orlando Robinson. “I feel like I’m gonna let my team know that we have a chance to beat them, and if we beat them it’s a good look.”