Fresno State to allow 20% capacity at home outdoor sporting events beginning on Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It has been two weeks since Fresno State announced an update to the amount of people it was allowing at home outdoor sporting events. On April 1st, the university began letting family members and guests of student-athlete attend events.

On April 17th, this Saturday, those venues will open for even more people. It was announced on Tuesday that Fresno State will be allowing up to 20% capacity, the maximum amount currently allowed by the state of California.

Fresno State was able to successfully host several events over the last couple of weeks with limited attendance, and by following the guidance of both the governor’s office and the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

This new policy will affect the following sports at Fresno State: baseball, softball, men’s and women’s tennis, lacrosse, track & field. For baseball and softball, tickets are $5 and will go on sale on Wednesday morning.

Masks will still be required at all venues, and the concession stands will remain closed.