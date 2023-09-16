TEMPE, Ariz. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team is now riding a 12-game winning streak. The Bulldogs (3-0) defeated Arizona State on Saturday, 29-0 in Tempe.

Fresno State’s defense put on a dominant performance. The Bulldogs forced eight turnovers. Senior defensive back Carlton Johnson led the way with three interceptions.

Bulldog QB Mikey Keene finished 32-of-49 for 281 yards and two touchdowns. Fresno State’s run game was led by Elijah Gilliam who had 18 carries for 69 yards.

Fresno State scored the majority of its points through the uprights. Dylan Lynch went five-of-seven on field goals, tallying 18 points for the ‘Dogs.

The Bulldogs return to Fresno next Saturday for their final non-conference game of the season, hosting Kent State at Valley Children’s Stadium at 7:30 pm.