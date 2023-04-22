The Fresno State softball team defeated Nevada 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in 10 innings. Alesia Denby walked it off for the ‘Dogs. Fresno State will go for the series sweep over the Wolf Pack on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Meanwhile across the street the Diamond ‘Dogs defeated San Jose State twice on Saturday. The Bulldogs secured the doubleheader victories taking a 4-1 victory in game one, and a 8-3 victory in game two. The ‘Dogs earned their first wins over the Spartans this season. Fresno State will close out the weekend against SJSU on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Bob Bennett Stadium.