Fresno State softball team wins the Mountain West Conference, advances to first NCAA Tournament since 2017

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – For the 24th time in Fresno State softball history, the Bulldogs are conference champions. And for the 34th time in their history, they will play in the NCAA Tournament.

Fresno State beat Boise State on Sunday, 3-1, and because UNLV lost to Nevada, the Bulldogs clinched the 2021 Mountain West championship.

“We grind it for every day,” said senior Hailey Dolcini, the winning pitcher on Sunday who improved to 20-3 this season. “I mean, we’ve had things thrown our way. I mean, no one outside our circle of people knows how much we’ve been through as a team and so like this just means the most.”

Dolcini was not honored with the rest of the seniors on Sunday, as she has decided to return for one more season in 2022.

“You know, I love this game and this program too much to leave it,” she smiled. “I’m gonna leave on my own terms and, you know, I didn’t sign up for three and a half years, I signed up for four. So I’m gonna make sure I get all of that, you know? I can’t leave this program and the Red Wave. So, of course I have to come back to place.”

The Bulldogs (34-9) have three more regular season games left, at San Diego State next weekend. Then they will play in their first NCAA Tournament since 2017.

“We fight for each other. There’s just so much love in the dugout,” said senior outfielder Kaitlyn Jennings. “And between us, we just care about each other. And that’s why I think we’ve been so successful throughout conference.”