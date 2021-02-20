Fresno State softball team loses to No. 10 Oregon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State softball team lost at No. 1 UCLA last weekend, but the Bulldogs had another chance to beat a top-ranked opponent on Saturday night.
They lost to No. 10 Oregon, 10-2.
In the bottom of the first inning, Fresno State trailed 1-0 when Kelcey Carrasco tied the game with an RBI single to left. Miranda Rohleder would then score on a wild pitch to give the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead.
However, Oregon would take the lead back in the top of the second inning. Designated player Mya Felder (Clovis East HS) would score the go-ahead run on a sac fly, and the Ducks cruised from that point.
Fresno State (2-4) and No. 10 Oregon (6-0) will play again on Sunday at Margie Wright Diamond. The first pitch is scheduled for 10 am PT.
