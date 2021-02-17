Fresno State softball team is without star outfielder McKenzie Wilson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State softball team is back in action on Friday, hosting Pacific in a doubleheader at Margie Wright Diamond. The Bulldogs (0-3) are coming off losses to No. 1 UCLA and Loyola Marymount on opening weekend.

They are also dealing with the loss of outfielder McKenzie Wilson.

Wilson, a junior from Long Beach, hit .474 last season in 24 games. She also stole 26 bases. The team found out just hours before leaving for Los Angeles that Wilson would not be available.

“She’s battling some injuries right now, and we’re trying to see kind of what direction we’re gonna go with it,” said Fresno State head softball coach Linda Garza. “If it’s something we can work on to see if we can maybe bring her back? Or if it’s something that we kind of let it settle, and see what we got. So she’s got some decisions kinda to make, we have some decisions to make.

“We’re gonna work with our sports medicine team and everything.”