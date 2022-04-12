FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The Fresno State softball team is 11-28 this season, which is a terrible record. At least it is better than 6-26, which is what the Bulldogs were before winning five of their last seven games.

But they are used to winning conference championships and going to NCAA Tournaments.

“You know, I think something like that is hard to put your finger on. But I can tell you this, we weren’t defending, we weren’t pitching and we weren’t hitting. And that’s a bad combination,” said head coach Stacy May-Johnson of the Bulldogs’ struggles this season.

May-Johnson is in her first season at Fresno State. she said that stretch was the most adversity she has ever faced in the sport as either a player or a coach.

But her team has done well the last couple of weekends, taking two of three from both San Jose State and Utah State.

“If we had a postseason tournament this year, we’d be looking around at each other saying, ‘watch out, watch out Mountain West, right?'” said May-Johnson. “Because everybody sees it, there’s one team in this conference that’s making a move upward and it’s us. And we see it internally, and I think people see it on the outside. If we had a postseason tournament, we’d be saying, ‘alright everybody, watch out, we’re coming.’ And we don’t have that opportunity right now, but that’s something I think the Mountain West is gonna change.”

Next season, in fact.

Sports Central has confirmed that there will be a Mountain West Tournament in softball next season, hosted by the regular season conference champion.