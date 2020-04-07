COVID-19 Information

Fresno State softball team finishes year ranked in Top 25

When the Fresno State softball team left the field at Margie Wright Diamond on Sunday, March 8th, no one knew that would be the last game the Bulldogs would play this season.

Fresno State (21-4) had just beaten UC Davis, 3-2, to win its sixth game in a row.

The Bulldogs were a Top 25 team at the time, and they end the season in the Top 25. With things ending abruptly due to the coronavirus, the final Top 25 polls were released on Wednesday:

Fresno State is 23rd in the final ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25, up two spots from 25th. In the USA Today/Coaches Poll, the Bulldogs move up one spot from 25th to 24th.

