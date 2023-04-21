Fresno State softball beat Nevada 5-4 on a walk off on Friday night. The Bulldogs took down former Fresno State head coach Linda Garza and the Wolf Pack in her first game back in Fresno.

Fresno State and Nevada will meet again on Saturday at 12 p.m. PT in the second game of the three-game set.

The Fresno State baseball team suffered a 2-1 loss to San Jose State on Friday night in game one of a four-game series. Clovis West alum Ixan Henderson recorded eight strikeouts in seven innings pitched. The Bulldogs face the Spartans again on Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m.