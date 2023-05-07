FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State softball team walked it off against Boise State on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs beat the Broncos 2-1 in 8 innings with a bunt laid down by Alyssa Hernandez.

With the win, the Bulldogs avoid being swept by Boise State and also make it into the 2023 Mountain West Softball Championship.

The Bulldogs earned the #5 seed heading to next week’s championship in San Diego. The first game is a single-elimination game. The #5 Bulldogs will face #4 San Jose State at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 11.

The winner of Thursday’s first game between the Bulldogs and Spartans will then face the top-seeded Boise State Broncos at 4 p.m.