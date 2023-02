FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State softball team suffered an 8-1 loss to Seattle U. The ‘Dogs have lost their last three games in the Fresno State Kickoff Classic.

With the loss, Fresno State falls to 4-5 overall. The Bulldogs wrap the weekend slate on Sunday against Idaho State at 2:30 p.m.