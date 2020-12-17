Fresno State signs 14 players on National Signing Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team welcomed 14 new players on Wednesday during National Signing Day.

The Bulldogs’ 2021 class consists of five offensive players (QB, 2 RB, TE, OL) and nine defensive players (3 LB, 3 DB, 3 DL).

“These guys are so fired up, this group of new Bulldogs are so fired up to be a part of this program,” said head coach Kalen DeBoer, who referred to National Signing Day as one of the most exciting days for him at Fresno State other than the day he took the head coaching job. “And a lot of it is just because of the relationships that I know that they have. And the cool thing is, they’ve had time and they’re already building relationships amongst each other.”

There is one quarterback in this year’s class: Jaylen Henderson, a dual threat from Encino who had more than 20 scholarship offers. Henderson could potentially come in and immediately be the Bulldogs’ No. 2 quarterback, as Ben Wooldridge entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Of the 14 players who signed on Wednesday, Jordan Hornbeak (pictured above) is the lone player from Fresno. Hornbeak, a standout at San Joaquin Memorial High School, rushed for 1,697 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019.

According to 247sports.com, he is the highest-rated running back to commit to Fresno State since 2003.