Fresno State says it has a plan for returning student-athletes to campus

Bulldog Sports

The goal is to bring student-athletes back 'so they can prepare for Mountain West competition'

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fall semester plans for Fresno State now being figured out

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State President Joseph Castro announced Friday that the university has a plan to begin returning student-athletes to campus.

“Fresno State, with guidance from medical experts, has developed a bold and creative plan to begin returning student-athletes to campus so they can prepare for Mountain West competition, if health conditions allow,” Castro said in a statement.

Castro said their goal is to get approval for the plan from public health officials and the California State University Chancellor’s Office by the end of September.

No other information was immediately available.

