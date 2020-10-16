Fresno State says these sports won’t return after 2020-21 season

Bulldog Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State announced Friday that several sports programs will not return as a result of the fiscal impact of COVID-19.

At the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year, the following sports teams will be discontinued: varsity lacrosse, men’s tennis and wrestling. Fresno State Athletics expects an overall annual budget savings of approximately $2.5 million, once all scholarships and other contractual obligations have been fulfilled.

“Today’s decision is difficult for everyone and yet it is a necessary step to ensure the financial viability of our Athletics Department,” said President Joseph I. Castro. “We appreciate those who have supported these Bulldogs programs over the years, including coaches, current and former student-athletes, and their families.”

This is a developing story.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com