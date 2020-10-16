Fresno State says these sports won’t return after 2020-21 season

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno State announced Friday that several sports programs will not return as a result of the fiscal impact of COVID-19.

At the conclusion of the 2020-21 academic year, the following sports teams will be discontinued: varsity lacrosse, men’s tennis and wrestling. Fresno State Athletics expects an overall annual budget savings of approximately $2.5 million, once all scholarships and other contractual obligations have been fulfilled.

“Today’s decision is difficult for everyone and yet it is a necessary step to ensure the financial viability of our Athletics Department,” said President Joseph I. Castro. “We appreciate those who have supported these Bulldogs programs over the years, including coaches, current and former student-athletes, and their families.”

This is a developing story.

