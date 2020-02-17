Fresno State receiving votes in latest Top 25 women’s basketball poll

As the cliche goes, two heads are better than one.

Well, two votes are better than one. Or none.

The Fresno State women’s basketball team received two votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released on Monday. The Bulldogs (22-4, 15-0 MW) won their 14th game in a row on Saturday at Utah State. They have already clinched the Mountain West regular season championship and the No. 1 seed at next month’s Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.

Also on Monday, freshman guard Hanna Cavinder was named the Mountain West women’s basketball player of the week. Cavinder scored 20 points in each of the Bulldogs’ two wins last week, vs San Jose State and at Utah State.

