(KSEE/KGPE) – With the college football season just weeks away, the first Top 25 Coaches Poll was released on Monday. Georgia was voted as the No. 1 team in the country.

Fresno State is not ranked, though the Bulldogs did receive 19 votes.

Fresno State, which is on a nine-game winning streak, received the most votes of any Mountain West school, narrowly ahead of Boise State (18). Air Force received six votes.

Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU round out the top five in the initial poll.

Washington, coached by former Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer, is No. 11 in the first Top 25 Coaches Poll.