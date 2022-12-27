FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Orlando Robinson scored 15 points for the Miami Heat on Monday night, to go along with nine rebounds (seven of which were offensive rebounds).

Robinson was used to putting up those numbers at Fresno State. In fact, in the three years he was a Bulldog, Orlando Robinson averaged 15.7 ppg and 8.0 rpg.

There was a game in January of 2021, though, when he had 33 points and 13 rebounds. That was against Wyoming, the team Fresno State plays on Wednesday night.

It is the start of conference play, and both teams enter conference play at the bottom of the conference in the overall standings. Wyoming (5-7) is in tenth place while Fresno State (4-7) is in eleventh place.

“Two really close games last year,” said Fresno State head coach Justin Hutson on Tuesday afternoon. “I think since Coach (Jeff) Linder has been there, a lot of close games. We have come out on top some, they have come out on top some, some heartbreakers on either side. So I expect a well-coached team, they got a lot of three-point shooters. They try to take away threes. He’s a bit of an analytical guy, older players, good transfers, great coach. So I’m excited about playing ’em and I know our team is.”

The Bulldogs won their most recent game, at CSU Bakersfield on December 20th. Wednesday’s game against the Cowboys tips off at 8pm at the Save Mart Center.