(KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team can now say it is a Top 25 team in 2023.

The Bulldogs (4-0) entered the national rankings on Sunday, at No. 25 in the Associated Press Poll. They are not ranked in the latest Coaches Poll.

On Saturday, Fresno State defeated Kent State, 53-10, to extend its winning streak to 13 games. It is the second-longest winning streak in the nation.