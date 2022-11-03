FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – One year ago, the Fresno State men’s basketball team won 23 games and a postseason tournament. Eight players return from that team this year, and they are joined by seven newcomers.

One of whom was in the starting lineup on Wednesday night: Isaih Moore.

Moore, who is listed at 6’10,” played at Southern Miss last year. He scored 17 points and added seven rebounds in his Fresno State debut as the Bulldogs came from behind to beat Stanislaus State, 69-62.

Fresno State led by two points at halftime, 24-22, but trailed by five at the 15:38 mark of the second half.

The Bulldogs were facing the Warriors in an exhibition game for the second year in a row. In last year’s game, they won in a blowout: 86-48.

Isaiah Hill scored a game-high 22 points on Wednesday night, and Donavan Yap added 12 on five-of-six shooting.

Fresno State’s bench outscored the bench of Stanislaus State, 25-9. The Bulldogs also outrebounded the Warriors, 39-23. But they did have 14 turnovers, compared to just four for Stanislaus State.

Fresno State will officially begin its season on Monday night at 7pm against Fresno Pacific.