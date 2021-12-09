Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener to stay with Bulldogs

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Jake Haener is staying with the Bulldogs after all, as he announced in a video message on Thursday he is not going to transfer and is looking forward to finishing out his college career at Fresno State.

In that video posted on the Fresno State football Twitter page, Haener apologized to the Bulldogs fan base and explained his decision for entering the transfer portal after Kalen DeBoer decided to take the head coaching job at the University of Washington.

“I want to sincerely apologize for the actions I took, the actions that at the time I thought were best for me and my future,” said Haener, who initially entered the transfer portal the day after DeBoer took the Washington job, according to media reports. “I had things going on in my life that, as a 22-year-old man trying to make a decision for his future was, I guess you could say chaotic and uncertain.”

Haener said his original plan was to enter the transfer portal with hopes of following DeBoer to Washington, the place where he started his college career before he transferred to Fresno State in 2019. Media reports said Haener removed his name from the transfer portal Thursday though, shortly after the Bulldogs hired Jeff Tedford as their new head coach on Wednesday. Tedford was the head coach of the Bulldogs when Haener transferred to Fresno State in 2019.

As to why Haener entered the transfer portal before the Bulldogs took on UTEP in the New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 18, he says it was because of uncertainty about when the bowl game would take place, about who would replace DeBoer as the new Fresno State head coach, and because of academic reasons, with the University of Washington being on the quarter system.

“We had heard it was December 31, December 24, December 22 (for the possible Bulldogs bowl game). And with me going to the University of Washington which is a quarter system, the quarter starts January 3rd, and there were a lot of things that needed to be straightened out in my life, in my academic life, that needed to be looked at and instructed,” Haener said.

A spokesperson for Fresno State football said that Haener practiced with the Bulldogs on Thursday and “will be available for the bowl game.”

The 22-year old says he’s looking forward to returning to the Dogs, and can’t wait to see what the program can do in 2022 under Jeff Tedford.

“Fresno is my home. It’s made me who I am,” said Haener. ” I can’t wait to play with Coach Tedford in 2022 and take on the Mountain West with the rest of my teammates, and pursue a championship.”