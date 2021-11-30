Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener enters transfer portal

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener avoids a sack against UNLV linebacker Austin Ajiake during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On the same day that Kalen DeBoer was introduced at the University of Washington, quarterback Jake Haener has decided to enter the transfer portal.

A big-time QB just entered the transfer portal tonight: Fresno State's Jake Haener. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 1, 2021

Haener, a second team all-Mountain West selection in 2021, has passed for 3,810 yards this season with 32 touchdown passes and nine interceptions for Fresno State (9-3). Haener is a senior, but he does have one more year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

The assumption is that Jake Haener will transfer to Washington and reunite with his former Fresno State coach. If that happens, it will also be a homecoming of sorts for Haener, who appeared in four games for the Huskies in 2018 before transferring to the Bulldogs in September of 2019.

Kalen DeBoer was asked on Tuesday by the Seattle media about the possibility of Haener following him to Washington.

“Jake’s an amazing person, amazing player. Man, what a special time we’ve had together,” he said. “I want what’s best for Jake.”