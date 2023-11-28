FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Logan Fife has been Fresno State’s backup quarterback for the past few seasons. Next season, he will be playing quarterback somewhere else.

Fife announced on social media on Tuesday afternoon that he will be entering the transfer portal, a decision that was made with Fresno State still having a bowl game to play.

Logan Fife started two games at quarterback for the Bulldogs this year, at Utah State and against New Mexico. He started four games last year.

“…I would like to thank Coach Tedford for offering me the opportunity to live out my childhood dreams of playing Division I football out of high school,” wrote Fife. “I have had the best four years of my life at Fresno State and have learned and grown more than I ever imagined…”

Logan Fife will have two years of eligibility wherever he transfers.