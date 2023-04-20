FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – As of Saturday, when spring ball ended for the Fresno State football team, there were six scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

On Tuesday, there were five.

On Thursday, there are four.

Matt Robinson was the first Bulldog quarterback to enter the transfer portal this week. He has been followed by Jaylen Henderson. The latter would have been a sophomore this fall and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Henderson has been at Fresno state since 2021, appearing in five games.