Fresno State QB Jake Haener named a semifinalist for Davey O’Brien award

Jake Haener has played in 15 games in his Fresno State career. He has thrown for at least 300 yards in ten of them, including six this season.

On Tuesday, he was named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien award.

It is an award given annually to the nation’s best quarterback, and an award for which Derek Carr, David Carr and Marcus McMaryion were semifinalists when they were at Fresno State.

Kevin Sweeney was the runner-up for the award back in 1986.

Haener, who wears the same No. 9 like Sweeney, has passed for 3,167 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. He is the seventh Fresno State quarterback to pass for more than 3,000 yards in a season.

