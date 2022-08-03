FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Wednesday morning, the Fresno State football team was out on the practice field again for Day Two of fall camp. The Bulldogs, who are still only in helmets, are obviously working towards the season opener against Cal Poly on September 1st.

Senior quarterback Jake Haener told the media on Wednesday that he has already watched some video of the Mustangs. And not just them.

“I’ve watched tape on our first four, five opponents just to get a head start, an idea of what they’re gonna try to do to me and the rest of our offense,” said Haener. “So just getting an idea schematically of what SC does, what Oregon State does. Cal Poly has a new D-coordinator so we’re trying to see, go back and look at some of the stuff he’s doing.”

Added lineman Dontae Bull, “I think we expect ourselves to be great, so that’s a goal of ours as an offense. We have special players that can do special things, so when you just play as a unit and take care of the guys that get to carry the ball especially, like me as a lineman my goal is to keep Jake healthy, keep all these guys healthy.

“And let them do what they do and be special.”