Fresno State QB competition “couldn’t be any closer right now”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Thursday is October 8th, 16 days until the abbreviated Fresno State football season begins.

The Bulldogs will host Hawai’i on October 24th.

The most popular question right now (that is not COVID-19 related) is who will be the team’s quarterback?

Head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday that he is not prepared to answer that question just yet. He does not expect to name his starting quarterback until late next week.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said the same thing on Thursday, adding that both Jake Haener and Ben Wooldridge are neck and neck.

“These guys have, and I’m not feeding you a line here, it couldn’t be any closer right now,” said Grubb. “They are both hovering about 72 and 74 percent completion in team reps…their turnovers are identical. Their explosives, as of last night, within two of each other.

“And so I think all of the elements are very, very close.”

