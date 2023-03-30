Ten draft-eligible players participated in Fresno State Pro Day. Jake Haener and Jalen Moreno-Cropper were the only two Bulldogs invited to the 2023 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The duo connected together on the field at Valley Children’s Stadium one final time.

NFL scouts watched at Valley Children’s Stadium as the participants ran through drills like the 40-yard dash, broad jump, cone drills, and position specific drills.

Participants:

Jake Haener (QB)

Jordan Mims (RB)

Jalen Moreno-Cropper (WR)

Nikko Remigio (WR)

Zane Pope (WR)

Raymond Pauwels Jr. (TE)

Dontae Bull (OL)

L.J. Early (DB)

Elijah Gates (DB)

David Perales (DE)