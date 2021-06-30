Fresno State outfielder Kaitlyn Jennings opens up about incident regarding head coach Linda Garza in social media post

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Linda Garza is no longer the head softball coach at Fresno State, as of two weeks ago. On Wednesday, we learned the reason why.

In a Twitter post, outfielder Kaitlyn Jennings referred back to April 6th, the second game of a doubleheader against Santa Clara. “In the third inning,” she wrote, “I attempted to steal second base, but was called out. I said to the umpire, ‘You missed that call, blue’ as I jogged off the field, which he either didn’t hear or chose to ignore.

“As I was coming into the dugout, Coach Garza grabbed me by the front of my jersey and began yelling at me for saying something to the umpire. She was holding me on the field at that point, but I managed to pull away and get into the dugout.

“Coach Garza then grabbed me again by the front of my jersey, and shoved me into the dugout wall, holding me there while she continued to yell at me for saying something to the umpire. She only let go of me after I said, ‘You can’t do this right now, there’s people around.'”

What happened with Coach Garza: pic.twitter.com/7U9BTtVQvM — kj (@kaitlynjenn3) June 30, 2021

Kaitlyn Jennings, who was second on the team with a .338 average this season, went on to say that she has “been experiencing intense depression and anxiety every day since this happened.”

Linda Garza, a Fresno native, was Fresno State’s head softball coach for five seasons: 2017-2021. She had an overall record of 146-77.