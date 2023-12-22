RENO, Nev. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State still has not announced whether or not Jeff Tedford is returning as the Bulldogs’ head football coach in 2024. Regardless, whoever is in charge of the team will have to hire an offensive line coach.

Brian Armstrong has left the staff.

Armstrong was hired on Friday to be on Jeff Choate’s staff at Nevada. He is the Wolf Pack’s new offensive line coach and run game coordinator, after spending one season at Fresno State (2023). Prior to his time with the Bulldogs, Armstrong was on staff at Montana State where he worked with Choate.

“My family and I are excited to be a part of the Nevada Football family,” said Brian Armstrong in a news release. “The opportunity to work alongside Coach Choate and this great staff is something I am very excited about. He demands the very best from himself and everyone around him. I can’t wait to get to work with The Union!”

At Fresno State this season, Brian Armstrong coached two players on the offensive line who were all-Mountain West: Mose Vavao (second team) and Jacob Spomer (honorable mention).

“I’ve known Brian since he was an 18-year-old freshman at Western Montana, we go that far back,” said Choate, who was named Nevada’s head football coach on December 4th. “And I’ve watched him grow into one of the best offensive run game coaches in the country.

“I felt this was the most important hire for us, and we hit a home run.”