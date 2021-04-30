Fresno State offense scores eleven touchdowns in ‘Spring Preview’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In about four months, the Fresno State football team will play a game that counts. The 2021 season opener is on August 28th against UConn.

Based on the team’s performance during Friday night’s ‘Spring Preview,’ the offense is ready.

The ‘Spring Preview’ was the last of 15 practices Fresno State is allotted for spring ball. It was closed to the general public, but family members of players as well as a few special guests were allowed inside Bulldog Stadium.

Senior running back Ronnie Rivers was on the field for warmups, but he was held out of the 11-on-11 portion. That gave other backs such as redshirt freshman Malik Sherrod a chance to shine.

Sherrod, one of the players fighting to be Rivers’ backup, scored three touchdowns. He broke free for a 63-yard touchdown on the second play of the scrimmage.

Fresno State’s offense scored eleven touchdowns on Friday night, three of which were thrown by quarterback Jake Haener.

“Yeah, tonight was great,” said Haener. “My parents haven’t seen me play out here, ever, this is the first time they ever got to see me play in Bulldog Stadium. So, for me, that was really cool. And being able to have my family and friends here, you can’t beat it man, you can’t beat it.”

“You know, we were the No. 1 offense in the conference last year, and we went up and down the field against everyone,” said head coach Kalen DeBoer. “And so, we are, I’d say, further ahead offensively than defensively. But I hope that’s the case, and the defense can slowly catch up. And they will.”

Fresno State ran about 75 plays on Friday, in a ‘Spring Preview’ that lasted approximately two hours.