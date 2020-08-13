Fresno State OC Ryan Grubb, WR Chris Coleman follow DB Evan Williams in reacting to the postponement of fall sports in the Mountain West

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It has been two days since the Mountain West Conference announced it was postponing all fall sports. Since that time, the Big Ten Conference, the Pac-12 Conference and the Big East Conference made the same announcement.

The Big 12 is planning on playing football this fall.

“This team for a long, long time back to (Jim) Sweeney, back to Pat Hill, back to Coach Tedford, they are built on toughness and resiliency,” said Fresno State offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. “We are waiting, patiently, ready to get back together as a family, as a team. And we’re gonna be ready to put that work in and be ready to go. If you change the season, that doesn’t change what a Bulldog is. Winter, spring, summer, doesn’t matter. We are built Bulldog tough, cannot wait to be back together.”

“I want to personally reach out and thank the Red Wave and friends for all the support given during these troubling times,” wrote Fresno State wide receiver Chris Coleman on both Twitter and Instagram. “In situations like these where we truly need to come together mentally but distance physically, it has shown me a lot pertaining to who cares about you as a person rather than just an athlete.

“Speaking on the attitude of our team, I promise that at any given moment we were ready for a season. The coaching staff has been, and will continue to, work as hard as they can to instill a competitive nature along with a winning attitude within the limitations of our health and safety.”

On Tuesday, defensive back Evan Williams shared how he feels about the postponement:

My thoughts are with all college football and Bulldog fans out there. We’re hurting to. But as athletes we can only control so much. With proper attention to detail concerning the virus, I can promise you that this team’s work won’t go unnoticed. We’ll be back. Through the storm. — Evan J. Williams³² (@evan_williams32) August 11, 2020

